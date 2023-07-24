By Witness Reporter

Leading specialist security and emergency medical services provider Mi7 National Group has won the prestigious Standard Bank KZN Top Business Award in the KZN Top Brand category.

The awards ceremony was held in Durban last Thursday evening. The company was also named as a finalist in the community upliftment and development category, marking another significant achievement in Mi7’s unwavering dedication to societal growth.

Mi7 National Group received the province’s top brand recognition through an SMS-based public vote, affirming the trust and confidence that the community holds in the company.

Shadrach Karien, CEO of Mi7 National Group, expressed his gratitude, saying: “This award serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our team.

“It reinforces our commitment to continue providing top-notch security and emergency medical services and underlines the trust our clients have in our brand.

“It’s indeed a proud moment for all of us at Mi7 National Group. Without the support of our clients and the community, we wouldn’t have achieved this milestone.”

The company believes that its primary differentiator is its unwavering commitment to quality service delivery and a customer-first approach.

“Mi7 has always prioritised the needs of its clients and communities, and its relentless pursuit to exceed their expectations has helped in winning this prestigious title,” said Karien.

Additionally, the company has a Top award for Mi7 security company emphasises investing in people continually invested in personnel training and in adopting state-of-the-art technology, which allows it to provide efficient and effective services, making a tangible and noticeable difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and businesses across the country.

And as a finalist in the community upliftment and development category, Mi7 highlighted its multi-faceted efforts extending beyond its fundamental services.

Through comprehensive wellness programmes, community development initiatives, empowerment and education activities, and the innovative Mi7 Surveillance Net, the company makes significant contributions

to the growth and well-being of the community.

Looking into the future, Karien outlined the company’s plans to maintain its top position, saying Mi7’s approach will remain multi- faceted.

“We plan to maintain our leadership by continuing to invest in our people, processes and technology to ensure our trusted reputation as KZN’s top brand is maintained.”