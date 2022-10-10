Businesses and pedestrians targeted as criminals run riot in CBD

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Criminal activities in the Pietermaritzburg CBD are yet again on the rise and businesses and pedestrians are being targeted.

Businesses and community members who spoke to The Witness said over the last week there has been an increase in robberies.

One of the business owners on Masukwana Street said he is now forced to close early to avoid confrontations with armed criminals.

It’s been months now, and I’ve been closing early. These guys would come at you and take whatever they could find. They make sure that they come late in the afternoon as you are about to close because they know that you have something.

Police take a bit longer to respond and you barely even see a police van around the street in this part of town.

Another concern raised was that people on their way to catch a taxi or bus home are frequently being mugged.

According to them, they are robbed not only by vagrants but also by well-dressed people who they do not suspect to be criminals.

You can’t just walk free here. Even when your phone rings, you have to ignore it until you get to a safe place and pick it up. What is sad is that whenever a robbery occurs, it’s very rare to get people assisting you. They will just pass by and watch because they are also scared of these armed guys.

Walungisa Protection Services

According to Walungisa Protection Service (WPS) owner Imraan Osman, the downtown area, from Retief Street to East Street, has been experiencing a lot of crime over the last two weeks.

Osman said they have been receiving a lot of complaints from business owners who, if they are not being robbed, watch people being robbed on the road daily.

One of the business owners called me and told me that people are robbed of their belonging by these pharas (vagrants). They come behind you, choke you while others help themselves to whatever you have.

Last week on Tuesday, one of the guys called me and said there were about eight robberies between Burger Street and Pietermaritz Street in just two hours.

Osman said as long as the city continues to have a large number of vagrants roaming the streets, crime will continue to increase regardless of efforts made by law enforcement to eradicate it.

He said criminals are also targeting people either going home or waiting for transport at the bus stops.

It is getting out of hand and I am sure it will increase as we are heading toward the festive season. Until something happens, in terms of, say, police visibility, crime is not going to stop in this area.

On the bright side, Osman said business robberies have decreased slightly, after three alleged robbers were shot dead by police in Pietermaritz Street, last month. It is alleged that the three men had pulled a robbery in the downtown CBD when the police responded and gave chase.

It is alleged by the owner of the shop that the suspects entered his shop and robbed him at gunpoint. An undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, airtime vouchers, and cell phones were stolen before the men fled.

Magma Security

Shaheen Suleiman, the owner of Magma Security, also confirmed that the area remains problematic in terms of crime. Suleiman said there are efforts by police and private security companies to arrest as many suspects as they can. He said criminal activities were expected to rise as we head into the holiday season.

Criminals have already started with their activities because they don’t want to do crime and be arrested during Christmas. What they do is that they start early and do all types of crimes so that come the Christmas period, they are with their families. We should expect crime to increase as a result, and police, and security companies should work together to fight crime.

Umgungundlovu District police

Umgungundlovu District police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed the increase in crime. He urged community members to report crime whenever it happens.

Umgungundlovu District commissioner Major General Madondo is working with other stakeholders, leadership, including stations to have ongoing operations. All relevant role players like Msunduzi Municipality traffic and security, RTI and Home Affairs are participating in integrated operations taking place in Pietermaritzburg.

He said they are also working together with security companies to deal with crime in the city.

Multidisciplinary operations are taking place in the hotspots, he said.

Gwala said last week, police working together with other law enforcement agencies, arrested several suspects for house robbery, assault, and the possession of suspected stolen property.