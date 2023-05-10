Businesses encouraged to register for Shot’left travel week

By Nosipho Gumede

Registrations for the Shot’left travel week have officially opened.

This was announced by Minister of Tourism Patricia De Lille on second day of the 44th annual Africa’s Travel Indaba, which is being held at the Durban ICC.

According to a statement released by South African Tourism, the campaign is an important part of Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI), offering South Africans a seven-day promotion of discounted travel related deals and packages.

Shot’left travel week, also known as ‘the great South African sale’ is aimed at getting South African tourism businesses to support tourism recovery and growth by packaging and offering their services and products at an affordable price to consumers.

Hub head for South Africa, Mashoto Mokgethi, encouraged South Africans to be proud of their country by travelling locally throughout the year and local businesses to make use of the great sale.

To register, businesses are encouraged to upload a variety of experiences with discounts of up to 50% to generate leads on their deals and increase booking enquiries.

“To register, the tourism trade must visit www.shotleft.co.za/travelweek now to take advantage of the extensive media exposure that will be generated through various platforms,” added Mokgethi.