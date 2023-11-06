Businesses warned to get licences

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The owners of unlicensed businesses in KwaZulu-Natal have been warned to get legal or risk being penalised.

The warning comes from KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC Siboniso Duma, who said that illegal businesses are putting honest entrepreneurs, who are contributing towards economic development, at a disadvantage.

ALSO READ | Durban business confidence slightly up, says report

He was commenting to The Witness in the wake of legal business owners complaining that nothing is being done about illegal establishments.

A Pietermaritzburg tourism establishment owner, who didn’t want to be named, told The Witness that the difference between being registered and unregistered is massive.

If I am not getting my accommodation numbers, I am still forced to pay my utilities.

My utilities for the month range between R14 000 to R17 000, whereas a residential owner pays maybe R6 000 maximum R8 000. READ MORE Memorial for Buthelezi

She added that it’s all well and good when business is flourishing, but how can that be possible if you have people who are cutting costs and charging much lower rates as they are not registered and do not have a license to operate.

“Obviously, people will go for cheaper pricing. It’s been tough to survive.

“Savings get depleted. The priority is to ensure that we have utilities. You cannot have people paying for accommodation but there’s no running water or electricity.

“There is no fairness. Why are illegal businesses not targeted?

“Every year, without fail, we have inspectors consistently coming to check licenses. We are the registered people and its on the system.

“If we don’t pay annually they know, but the ones that are not paying altogether are not being questioned.

ALSO READ | Local business offers Marrc premises from which to work

“We are being penalised for being legal while the illegal ones are getting away with downright thievery,” she added.

Duma has undertaken to ensure that inspectors from the department’s business regulations and the consumer protection unit, do their work and investigate complaints about illegal business that have been received through the media.

We have undertaken to ensure that the tourism grading council is brought on board, to assist those entrepreneurs who may be in need, for information on how to register their businesses. mThe work will be undertaken in partnership with the local municipalities. It is important to highlight that, tourism is one of the most important sectors of our economy.

He stressed the need to assist entrepreneurs who want to follow the law, saying the department is committed to helping them get registered.

“In the department, we also have units that are responsible for assisting emerging entrepreneurs, so that they are able to comply.

“It is a responsibility of the department to intervene in different sectors of the economy.

We’ve seen an increase in the number of tourists coming to KwaZulu-Natal, and we believe we have a responsibility to intervene in this sector of the economy to work with entrepreneurs, so that we improve the sector.

Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association director, Dumisani Mhlongo, said unregistered tourism businesses do not only present unfair competition to registered ones but they frequently present a risk in terms of service excellence and even visitor safety.

ALSO READ | Kota lover helps out Imbali business owner

“These risks feed into the image of a destination.

“Our observation is that illegal operations are not limited to new businesses but include many old establishments and tour operators, therefore a serious audit needs to be undertaken.

“Edtea is responsible for the registration of tourism businesses and the requirements include, business licenses and membership to local community tourism organisations [issued by our office].

“Registration is subject to annual renewal,” said Mhlongo.