Buthelezi described as a ‘towering and significant historical figure’

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) has been described as a great leader and a man of “Mandela’s stature”.

The founder and president emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the country and from people from all walks of life.

Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini said Buthelezi served the Zulu Monarch diligently for more than seven decades as Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan.

His absence will be felt by all of us who have benefited and learnt a lot from his leadership abilities.

“May his soul rest in peace and May the good works of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene live eternally,” said the Zulu king in a statement.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation described Buthelezi as a towering and significant historical figure in the evolution of the South African society.

“A loyal custodian of Zulu traditions and culture, Shenge will also be remembered for his unwavering champion of life-long learning and education.”

IFP chief whip in Parliament Narendra Singh said Buthelezi has been a member of parliament since 1994 and served the country with diligence.

“He had the interests of all South Africans in his heart. In Parliament he commanded a lot of respect and he also respected everyone.

He was never afraid to stand up and bring order to the house and chastised those that were out of line – and he was commended by many even members of opposition parties for his great leadership skills.

Marthunis Barnard sent his deepest condolences to the Zulu nation on the loss “of one of the greatest men to live amongst us his excellency Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“My God be with him, his family, the IFP and the Zulu nation. He was indeed to me a man of Mandela’s stature. Rest in power!”

Others like veteran journalist McIntosh Polela said he had interviewed Buthelezi on many occasions and left him with mixed emotions.

“IFP emeritus president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95. He was a former apartheid collaborator who redeemed himself as a respected elderly statesman.

“As a reporter I interviewed Buthelezi many times and had mixed feelings about him. I still do. Fairwell Sir.”