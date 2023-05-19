Buthelezi dismisses resignation reports

By Witness Reporter

The Zulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi has dismissed media reports that he was resigning from his duties as Prime Minister of the Zulu Royal Household.

It has been reported that a “bitter fallout” between Buthelezi and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini over the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the new chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, has led to Buthelezi’s decision.

Buthelezi sought the ousted Jerome Ngwenya to retain the position as chairperson but apparently, King Misuzulu had his eyes on a different person, that is Mzimela.

I wish to reassure the public and Zulu nation at large that their Traditional Prime Minister continues to serve at the behest of his Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini for as long as iSilo requires his services, support and guidance.

“Prince Buthelezi has served the Zulu Nation as Traditional Prime Minister since 1954. Nothing has changed in this regard. He remains fully committed to his responsibilities as Traditional Prime Minister,” said Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van Der Merwe on Buthelezi’s behalf on Friday.

She said any announcement to the contrary would have been handled by Buthelezi himself through a formal communique from the Traditional Prime Minister’s office, and after due consultation.

