Buthelezi funeral: Buthelezi laid to rest

By Clive Ndou

IFP founder, Prince Mangosutho Buthelezi, was laid to rest at his home in Kwaphindangene, outside the Ulundi CBD on Saturday.

The burial of Buthelezi, who died a week ago at the age of 95, followed after a memorial service held at a stadium named after him in the Ulundi CBD on Saturday.

Buthelezi, who at the time of his death was an IFP MP and Zulu nation prime minister, founded the IFP in 1975.

Prior to the founding of the IFP, Buthelezi was a member of the ANC, which later became a rival of the IFP.

Addressing mourners at Buthelezi’s funeral, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Buthelezi, despite being an opposition party leader, was never partisan when it came to the country’s interests.

He was a man who just loved his country,” he said.

“As a leader, he was always willing to collaborate across the political divide,” he said.

In the negotiations leading to the country’s first democratic elections of 1994, Buthelezi fought hard for the recognition of the Zulu nation and the Zuu traditional leadership.

While Ramaphosa said Buthelezi was passionate about issues of traditional leadership, he told mourners that Buthelezi’s commitment to rural communities stretched beyond the Zulu nation.

Buthelezi’s struggle, Ramaphosa said, also went beyond issues of traditional leadership.

He abhorred violence against women and children.

“He carried out his duties with great dignity. He had a deep commitment to our democratic values,” he said.

Despite the rivalry between the ANC and IFP, Buthelezi’s believed it was in the interests of the country for the two political parties to work together.

“…he expressed his desire for the IFP and ANC to reconcile and work together,” he said.

“Indeed, a mighty tree has fallen,” Ramaphosa said.