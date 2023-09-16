News

By Clive Ndou
Politics editor
16 Sep 2023
14:26

Buthelezi funeral: Buthelezi was a democrat – Halabisa

Addressing mourners during Buthelezi's funeral in Ulundi on Friday, Hlabisa said the IFP founder was a good listener.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Photo: Gallo Images
IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa described party founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as a democrat who allowed others to express their views.

He never used his position to stifle internal debate within the IFP,” he said.

Hlabisa, who succeeded Buthelezi when the IFP founder stepped down from his party leader position in 2017, told mourners that the IFP founder played a critical role in the country’s liberation struggle.

A former ANC member, Buthelezi launched the IFP in 1975.

Even though some ANC leaders later became critical of Buthelezi and the IFP, Hlabisa said it was ANC leaders who advised Buthelezi to form a political party to wage the liberation struggle from within the country.

Despite Buthelezi having been pained by the criticism he received from ANC leaders, the IFP founder was always ready to smoke the peace.

“He sought reconciliation with the ANC,” Hlabisa said.

