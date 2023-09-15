Buthelezi funeral: Buthelezi’s body to be released from mortuary

By Clive Ndou

The body of IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will arrive at his home in Kwaphindangene outside the Ulundi CBD on Friday afternoon.

Buthelezi, who died at his home at the age of 95 on Saturday, had his body taken to the mortuary hours after his death.

ALSO READ | Amabutho to carry Shenge’s body

Amabutho (Zulu regiments), who since the start of his public life in the 60s have been an important part of his support network, will fetch the IFP founder’s body from the local mortuary.

The Amabutho will then take Buthelezi’s body to the funeral service due to be held at the Prince Mangosuthu Regional Stadium in the Ulundi CBD on Saturday.

While the Special Official Funeral Category 1 which President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded Buthelezi, prescribes that members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) should be responsible for carrying his body, it was agreed that their role should begin and end at the stadium.

Thereafter, the Amabutho, who will take Buthelezi’s body to the IFP founder’s final resting place at a family cemetery outside his home, would be responsible for moving his body.

ALSO READ | IFP wants Buthelezi immortalised

According to the organisers of the funeral, more than 30 000 people are expected to attend Buthelezi’s funeral on Saturday.

President Ramaphosa, who described Buthelezi as a “formidable leader” will deliver the eulogy at the funeral.