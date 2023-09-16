Buthelezi funeral: Thousands to converge in Ulundi

By Clive Ndou

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died a week ago at the age of 95, will be buried in Ulundi on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands are expected to attend his funeral, which will be held at a stadium named after him in the Ulundi CBD.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who hailed Buthelezi as an outstanding leader, will deliver the eulogy at the IFP founder’s funeral.

According to the funeral organisers, Buthelezi’s body, which was moved from the local mortuary to his home in Kwaphindangene outside the Ulundi CBD on Friday afternoon, will be escorted by Amabatho (Zulu regiments) to the stadium, where about 15 000 people will be gathered for the funeral service.

Thousands of other mourners will follow the funeral proceedings from the nearby overflow venue.

Members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), who by Saturday morning were already at the stadium, will receive Buthelezi’s remains at the funeral venue.

Upon the conclusion of the funeral service, the IFP founder’s remains will then be escorted by Amabutho to his home in Kwaphindangene, where he will buried at the family cemetery.

At the time of his death, Buthelezi, who founded the IFP in 1975, was the Zulu nation’s prime minister.

In among other roles, Buthelezi served as an IFP MP, minister of home affairs and the country’s acting president.