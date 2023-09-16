Buthelezi funeral underway in Ulundi

By Clive Ndou

The funeral service of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was on Friday afternoon underway in Ulundi.

Buthelezi, who died a week ago at the age of 95, founded the IFP in 1975.

At about 11am, thousands of mourners had already filled the 15 000 capacity Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi.

High profile dignitaries attending the funeral include President Cyril Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Abasanjo is also among the mourners attending Friday’s funeral.

According to the funeral organisers, Buthelezi’s body, which on Friday afternoon was in the stadium, will later be transported to his home in Kwaphindangene outside the Ulundi CBD for burial.

Among other roles, Buthelezi was an IFP MP, minister of home affairs, the country’s acting president and the Zulu nation’s prime minister.