Buthelezi hailed as a freedom fighter

By Clive Ndou

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, has been hailed as a “freedom fighter and man of peace” during a memorial service attended by throngs of people in Ulundi on Wednesday.

The crowd, which converged at the Mangosuthu Buthelezi regional stadium for the IFP founder’s memorial service, heard speaker after speaker heap praises on Buthelezi — who was also the Zulu nation prime minister.

ALSO READ | ANC to push for ‘a proper working relationship’ with IFP

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, who was the key note speaker at the memorial service, described the IFP founder as a “man of integrity”.

Buthelezi, who has been in the public service for seven decades, Hlabisa said, has never been embroiled in “corruption or scandal”.

He was a true patriot who fought for the rights and freedom of our people in South Africa. His legacy speaks of a man who always put people first. His death has left a gaping hole in the party [IFP] and the Zulu Kingdom. Today the whole world weeps for the giant tree that has fallen. READ MORE Haffejee’s death ‘not a suicide’

ALSO READ | Buthelezi’s funeral moved to Saturday

While Hlabisa said the IFP was comforted by the fact that Buthelezi had “ran his race”, the challenge which lay ahead for the IFP leadership was to build from the foundation laid by the Zulu nation prime minister.

“We should renew our commitment of honouring the legacy of Shenge [Buthelezi] of being a peace-maker dedicated to serving others,” he said.

Addressing the mourners, Buthelezi’s son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, said the family was humbled by the love shown by South Africans to the family since the passing of the IFP founder on Saturday.

“Even today, there are crowds of people around our home as people continue to show love for our father and his family,” he said.

Prince Zuzifa said his father encouraged his children to find their own path in life. “Our father never dictated to us to fall into politics.”

Mourners gathered at the memorial service included leaders from across the political spectrum.

ALSO READ | IFP wants Buthelezi immortalised

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi used the event to lash out at those who continued to dismiss Buthelezi as an apartheid government collaborator.

“You must never be shaken by the negativity, never be shaken by ill-informed people — we are here to memorialise a man of peace,” Ndlozi said.

Don’t listen to people who talk about collaborators. The real collaborators are those people who continue to deny our people access to the land of their ancestors.

At the time of his death, Buthelezi served as an IFP MP in the National Assembly.

National Assembly chief whip and ANC member Pemmy Majodina said despite Buthelezi being a member of the opposition, he always put his country first.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa hails Buthelezi as an ‘outstanding leader’ ahead of Saturday’s funeral

“When he was on a visit to other countries, you never heard him speak ill about South Africa — he was a true patriot,” she said.

Buthelezi, who has been granted a Special Official Funerals Category 1 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be laid to rest in Ulundi on Saturday.