Buthelezi lauded for his contribution on 95th birthday

By Clive Ndou

As much as IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi made some enemies on his political journey, his birthday celebration on Sunday proved that he is respected across the political divide.

Buthelezi, who fell ill a month ago, celebrated his 95th birthday at a Durban hospital.

Despite the disappointment over the fact that Buthelezi marked the occasion in a hospital bed, the multitudes of his followers drew some joy from the fact that his health is improving.

According to Buthelezi’s family, the elder statesman is expected to be discharged from hospital during the course of the week.

Buthelezi, who founded the IFP in 1975, has been in the public consciousness for almost his entire life.

Despite an at times difficult relationship with members of the media, the Zulu nation prime minister strongly believes in the role of the media in society.

This is confirmed by the fact that, apart from the brief period in hospital, he regularly keeps journalists busy with a series of press statement on important matters, including those within the Zulu Royal Family.

Buthelezi, who in his early years was an active member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), is currently an IFP MP at the National Assembly, where, despite his age, he continues to make important contributions to the house’s debates.

However, Buthelezi’s son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, said things were likely to change upon the IFP founder’s release from hospital. “We will persuade him to reduce his workload,” he said.

Apart from playing a pivotal role in the struggle for South Africa’s freedom, Buthelezi single-handedly fought for land under the Zulu traditional leaders to remain under the control of the Zulu nation’s chiefs, instead of being nationalised as was the case in other provinces.

On the occasion of his birthday, the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation described him as a freedom fighter.

“We celebrate a remarkable life of service and commitment to the cause of freedom, justice and peace. On this 95th birthday of South Africa’s champion, we pray for God’s richest blessings for good health and much joy,” the foundation said.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who is also the chairperson of the select committee on public accounts (Scopa) in the National Assembly, hailed Buthelezi as an inspirational leader.

In Prince Buthelezi we have seen servant leadership, guidance, respect, integrity and courage. His life story is about service to humanity. He has shown us the value of faith and hope when one leads

“I have known the prince my whole life and have worked under his leadership, mentorship and tutelage, and I can say without doubt or fear of contradiction that Prince Buthelezi is a man who loves his country.”

IFP KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, whose party is regarded as a rival of Buthelezi’s IFP, urged the public to pray for the prince’s full recovery.

“For our part, we would like to appeal to the people of this province, especially leaders of faith-based organisations, to pray for the full recovery of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene [Buthelezi],” he said.

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers commended Buthelezi for his role in shaping the country’s future.

“Thank you for your dedication to South Africans and the role you continue to play to strengthen our democracy. We are hoping for a speedy recovery and safe return to your family,” he said.