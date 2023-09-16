Buthelezi’s body leaves funeral venue for burial

By Clive Ndou

The body of IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was on Saturday afternoon moved from the funeral venue in Ulundi to his home in Kwaphindangene for burial.

Family members and Amabutho (Zulu regiments) carried Buthelezi’s coffin, which since Saturday morning has been placed at the centre of the stadium in Ulundi, where thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral service.

Buthelezi, who died a week ago at the age of 95, will be buried on Saturday afternoon at a family cemetery next to his home in Kwaphindangene.

Funeral organisers told the mourners that only family members will be allowed at the gravesite.