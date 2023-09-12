Buthelezi’s funeral moved to Saturday

By Clive Ndou

The funeral of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died three days ago, has been moved from Friday to Saturday.

Earlier, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government had announced that Buthelezi’s funeral would take place on Friday.

ALSO READ | IFP wants Buthelezi immortalised

However, following a meeting between government representatives and members of the Buthelezi family, it was agreed that the funeral should be moved to Saturday.

“This follows a decision made by the family which considered several factors that would have made the initial date of Friday September 15, impractical,” the KZN Premier’s office said in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

The announcement came a few hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for Buthelezi.

“The declaration of a Special Official Funeral Category One by President Ramaphosa is an appropriate honour to the life and times of Umntwana waKwaPhindangene. We call on all peace-loving people who appreciated Prince Buthelezi to uphold his legacy by conducting themselves in a manner befitting to his stature,” Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

ALSO READ | ANC KZN divided over Buthelezi

The funeral will take place in Ulundi at a stadium named after the IFP founder.

According to the Presidency, a Special Official Funeral Category 1 is given to persons of “extraordinary credentials”.

The Prince’s funeral will entail elements of military honours.

“The President has directed that flags be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from today, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, until the evening of the day on which the funeral will take place.

“As preparations unfold for memorial events, President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Royal Household as well as the friends, colleagues – including Members of Parliament – and associates nationally and internationally of the late leader,” the Presidency said.



