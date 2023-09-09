Buthelezi’s funeral will be one of the biggest

By Clive Ndou

The funeral of IFP founder and Zulu nation prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Butheleze, who died on Saturday morning, is likely to be one of the biggest in the country’s history.

While multitudes attended the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s 2021 funeral, thousands were not able to attend due to the Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

According to University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) cultural expert, Dr Gugu Mazibuko, Buthelezi – who died at the age of 95 – was the highest-ranking leader of the Zulu nation after the current King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The position of prime minister is quite an important one within the Zulu nation. He is the King’s righthand man and the most senior Inkosi (chief) of the Zulu nation.

“Also, in terms of politics, he was a prominent player, and at one point he was even the country’s acting president.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he were to receive a national state funeral as opposed to just a provincial state funeral,” she said.

Buthelezi, who died a week after being discharged from hospital after developing a condition linked to a procedure he underwent for back pain, served three Zulu kings: King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon, King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu and the current King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

While Buthelezi’s family will have a say on funeral arrangements, Mazibuko said the Zulu nation leadership will play a key role in the preparations for his funeral.

He was revered within the Zulu nation, and as such, people would ensure that Zulu nation traditions were observed during his funeral.

One of the Zulu Royal Family’s customs dictates that a King should be buried at midnight, and that only a few members of the royal family should be present at the King’s burial.

Asked whether the Zulu Royal Family king burial custom applied to Buthelezi, Mazibuko said there currently were no proper records on the burial of previous Zulu prime ministers.

“What’s known at this stage is the custom relating to the burial of a Zulu King. It should be remembered that very few people alive today witnessed the burial of any Zulu nation prime minister,” she said.