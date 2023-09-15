Buthelezi’s neigbours await arrival of his body

By Clive Ndou

Throngs of IFP supporters lined the street to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s Ulundi home on Friday afternoon, as they awaited the arrival of his body.

Buthelezi, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, had his body taken to the local mortuary hours after his death.

On Friday afternoon, the IFP founder’s body was due to be released from the mortuary and taken to his Kwaphindengene home, outside the Ulundi CBD, to allow for Zulu rituals to be performed ahead of his burial on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Heightened police presence ahead of Buthelezi funeral

As preparations for the release of Buthelezi’s body were being finalised on Friday afternoon, scores of women, children and Amabutho lined the street to the IFP founder’s home.

Linda Ngcobo, who hails from Mahlabathini outside the Ulundi CBD, said he was looking foward to the arrival of Buthelezi’s body.

“To me, it’s as if he is still alive. Even though he is gone, the fact that he is coming home today [Friday] consoles me a lot. It makes me feel as though he is back with us again,” he said.

ALSO READ | Buthelezi funeral: Buthelezi’s body to be released from mortuary

Thokozile Ntuli, who lives a few houses away from Buthelezi’s Kwaphindangene homestead, said although she would not be able to view her neighbour’s body, she will just be content with catching a glimpse of the hearse carrying his coffin.

“That’s why I joined others here on the side of the road, I want to see the hearse with my own eyes. He was a really good person and I hope God will take care of him wherever he is now,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Buthelezi a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

ALSO READ | Amabutho to carry Shenge’s body

About 30 000 people are expected to attend Buthelezi’s funeral, which will be held at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi.

Ramaphosa, who hailed Buthelezi as one of the country’s outstanding leaders, will deliver the eulogy at the funeral.