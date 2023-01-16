By-election: Ward 28 gets to meet some candidates

Chris Ndaliso

Councillor candidates for the hotly-contested Ward 28 were grilled by ward community members in a meeting held at Heather Secondary School on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting was arranged by the Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) and the Northern Areas Residents Association (Nara) Interim Committee ahead of Wednesday’s by-election.

The purpose of the public forum was to create a space for all political parties and independent candidates who are contesting the by-election to present their manifestos to residents, and for residents to make an informed decision on who they want to vote for.

Only three candidates presented themselves before the residents. These were former DA ward councillor Lucky Naicker, who is contesting as an independent candidate; ANC’s Parusha Chetty; and Rajesh Ramnunan, who is also an independent candidate.

Ward 28 became vacant when Naicker was sacked by his former party and had his membership terminated after he was found guilty of a number of allegations levelled against him at the time.

Naicker avoided answering questions relating to his sacking by the DA.

Among the issues residents raised were those of uncut grass, water and electricity outages, and unkempt parts of the ward.

The ANC featured prominently in the meeting, with members comprising more than 90% of those in attendance, while some members were sitting under the shade outside the venue and under the trees in neighbouring buildings.

The three candidates had similar offerings should they win the ward, with all acknowledging the need to put the residents first. Their manifestos are service delivery oriented. Marrc chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the meeting was a success.

This is a crucial by-election and we hoped that this event provided Ward 28 residents with insight and information on the candidates to be in a better position to make an informed decision on who to vote for

Nara interim committee chairperson Jimmy Naidoo said this was the first of many successful events that Nara intends to organise for the residents. “The meeting was a very well co-ordinated event and very informative.

“This was a groundbreaking event and we need residents from the northern areas to assist Nara to grow the resident and ratepayer associations in the different suburbs of the northern areas.

“This would unite all residents in our fight to eradicate the lack of service delivery,” he said. Asked about the showing of only three candidates at the meeting, Naidoo said it would seem that some in the political space do not see the importance of honouring community members.

“The most important component that you have to impress are the residents. Those who presented themselves in the meeting showed respect for the community they want to serve. All political parties were given formal invitations and given the magnitude of this gathering, one would have expected to see those invited present,” said Naidoo.

He said it was too early to tell if the candidates were up to the task of changing the lives of the residents of the ward. “They have [addressed] all the service delivery-related questions asked, now we have to wait for the winner to take office and only then can we start monitoring and evaluating their performance,” he said.