Call for a full and open inquiry into the death of activist Hoosen Haffejee

Ingrid Oellermann

A “full and open public commission of inquiry” should be held into why the family of activist Hoosen Haffejee and others like them were denied justice for so long.

This was said on Tuesday by advocate Howard Varney SC presenting closing argument in the Pietermaritzburg high court at the reopened inquest into Haffejee’s death 45 years later.

Haffejee — a 26-year-old dentist — was found hanging from the lowest bar of the grille door in his cell at Brighton Beach Police Station in the early morning of August 3, 1977 after he was “scooped up” in Durban by the Security Branch (SB) on the morning of August 2, 1977, and interrogated (and allegedly tortured) in a basement at the station.

ALSO READ | Security Branch officer gives details of Hoosen Haffejee’s interrogation

A pair of trousers was twisted to form a noose around his neck. The inquest heard he was “betrayed” to the SB by his “jilted lover” Mathee Benjamin, who gave evidence last year after the reopening of the inquest.

Inquest judge Zaba Nkosi has been asked to hold Haffejee’s SB captors responsible for his death which in 1978 was suggested to be the result of suicide by the first inquest magistrate, Trevor Blunden.

This finding was rejected by his family and friends and described by Varney as “disgraceful”, hopelessly biased and a “clumsy attempt (by Blunden) to ensure that the police were not held accountable”.

Varney said Blunden ignored post mortem evidence of the multiple injuries on Haffejee’s body and the serious implications for police in trying to explain how these occurred and instead “casually” found that no-one had a motive to kill Haffejee but that he (Haffejee) had a motive to commit suicide without giving reasons.

The reopened inquest has heard evidence by medical experts, including independent forensic specialist, Dr Steve Naidoo about “60 to 70” bodily wounds sustained by Haffejee.

He said some of the injuries would have resulted in Haffejee being left “incapacitated, unconscious or dead”.

Varney detailed the evidence led by experts on behalf of the family which indicates that Haffejee’s suicide by hanging was most likely “staged” and that he was in fact murdered. Varney said Haffejee’s family — his mother, Fathima, father, Mohammed, sister, Sarah Lall, and brothers Yusuf and Ismail — had tirelessly pursued justice.

Mohammed, Yusuf and Fathima had all died without getting closure. He said South Africa failed them and many others waiting for truth and justice from the apartheid era.

In May 1996 Yusuf Haffejee had appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and had outlined the police cover-up of how he died.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Emotional moment as siblings of Dr Hoosen Haffejee visit cell where he died in Durban

Former SB member, Mohun Deva Gopal (who gave evidence in the reopened inquest) applied for amnesty for his involvement in Haffejee’s interrogation and the assaults on Haffejee that he saw perpetrated by major roleplayers, Lt James Taylor and Captain Petrus du Toit both of whom have since died.

Gopal was refused amnesty. Neither Taylor nor Du Toit applied for amnesty. Varney said the evidence shows that Haffejee was slight and weighed just 49 kg and in contrast Du Toit and Taylor “would not have been out of place in the front row of a rugby scrum”.

Despite a TRC finding that Haffejee may have died under torture, no steps were taken by the authorities to take the case forward.

“If the SAPS and NPA had complied with their duties … and the Constitution, the main perpetrators could have faced justice,” said Varney.

He said hundreds of cases (including Haffejee’s) in which amnesty was not applied for or denied were referred to the NPA but until the last few years were not pursued.

Most of these cases cannot be revived. Suspects, witnesses and family members have died.

The harm visited upon these families and their communities is incalculable.

They deserve nothing less than a full, open and public commission of inquiry as to how and why justice was denied to them.

The case resumes today.