Call for action against rising cases of child rape

By Londiwe Xulu

Residents in Impendle, 75 km west of Pietermaritzburg, are urging law enforcement agencies and community leaders to take immediate action in response to a rising number of child rape cases.

Ward 5 councillor Thabani Makhanya said he was aware of three recent rape cases involving children that had been reported to the police and are under investigation. Two of these cases are in court.

He said the children involved were between the ages of six and nine years old.

Makhanya said all the children attended the same nearby primary school, and it was their teachers who uncovered that they were being sexually abused at home.

The teachers subsequently reported the cases to the relevant authorities.

A 31-year-old man on Tuesday appeared in the Impendle Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping his eight-year-old child.

The man, who can’t be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge and to protect the child’s identity, has been remanded in custody until next Tuesday for a formal bail application.

During the proceedings, the court gallery was packed with residents, social workers and ANC members from the youth league and women’s league.

They were all calling for the man to be denied bail.

Makhanya said he knew of another matter where an 18-year-old uncle and 36-year-old stepfather allegedly raped a six-year-old girl.

They are both out on bail. It is alleged that the girl, who was staying at her maternal home with her uncle, was allegedly raped at home repeatedly and whenever she visited her mother, she was raped by her stepfather.

Makhanya said the cases showed that rape was becoming a serious problem in the community.

When we became aware of these rape cases [at the primary school], the school governing body and I had a meeting last week. It is sad that these cases only became known when the teachers noticed that the children were not okay but the truth is they were raped at home. We have also started having public meetings where we talk about these issues and hopefully find ways to fight this because it mostly affects our children.

He added it was also important for parents to closely monitor their children so they could pick up anything of concern.

He added parents also needed to learn not to perform sexual acts in front of children.