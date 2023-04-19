Call for blood stem donors

By Nosipho Gumede

DKMS Africa, an international non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting against blood cancer and blood disorders, is calling for blood stem donors for a four-year-old cancer patient.

Siphiwokuhle Nkosi (4) desperately needs a blood stem cell donor.

According to a statement from DKMS Africa, Nkosi was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) on January 29.

Nkosi’s mother said her symptoms began with frequent fevers, allergies, and asthma until her grandmother took her to the doctor.

Nkosi’s mother said she was shocked and her entire world came to a stand-still when she was informed about her daughters’ diagnosis because she is her only child.

Head of community engagement and communications at DKMS Africa, Palesa Mokomele, said the little girl has shown tremendous bravery throughout all her chemotherapy treatments and is still required to go to the hospital for regular check-ups.

“Her overall health seems to be stable at the moment and she’s able to play and live a relatively normal life. But we want to ensure that she completely conquers the cancer so that she can live life to the fullest.

She urged people between the ages of 17 to 55 years old living in KZN and in general good health, to register to become blood stem cell donors at https://www.dkms-africa.org/register-now.

Mokomele said registration is completely free and takes less than five minutes to complete and people can contact DKMS for more information on 0800 12 10 82.