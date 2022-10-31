Call for more traffic law enforcement in Pietermaritzburg CBD

Lethiwe Makhanya

Pietermaritzburg motorists have raised serious concerns about a lack of traffic law enforcement in the city, especially when it came to public transport.

They are accusing traffic officers of not being able to enforce the law on taxis and metered taxis that park anywhere while offloading or picking up passengers.

The motorists say taxis frequently stop in the middle of the road while offloading, instead of adhering to the designated passenger offloading zones.

The offloading zones were created following the taxi protest that brought traffic to a standstill in 2018 as taxi drivers were complaining about getting tickets while offloading anywhere.

Taxis doing as they please

Ndabe Zondi from Grange said the most problematic roads are Langalibalele, Retief and Pietermaritz streets. He said taxis stop anywhere on these roads, causing unnecessary traffic jams.

“It is so frustrating, and the fact that there are no traffic officers dealing with them makes things worse. Surely [traffic officers] know which roads are having this problem [in order] to focus on these areas.

“These taxis, I am sure, are doing as they please because they know that there is nothing that is going to happen to them, because traffic officers are nowhere to be found,” he said.

Another motorist, Buhle Dlamini, said they are more worried now with the festive season approaching.

“Can you imagine what it will be like during the festive season when everyone is back for the holidays and there are more visitors to the city? This needs action now.”

Traffic officers say they are short-staffed

Meanwhile, traffic officers say they are doing their best, but they are short-staffed.

Speaking to The Witness, one traffic officer, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said another contributing factor is that there are motorists who illegally park their cars in designated passenger offloading zones for taxis, which results in taxis’ stopping in the road to offload.

“We do fine those people. It is better now because we have a tow truck, so we can fine the driver and tow the car. But the biggest challenge is that we are short-staffed and we are unable to control traffic in the whole CBD, let alone the whole of Msunduzi …” he said.

He added that traffic officers are tired of people always blaming them for not doing their job.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize did not respond to questions sent to her.

However, the municipality posted on their Facebook page that the City’s traffic department will enforce parking regulations.

It said they held a service delivery meeting concentrating on vehicles parked or operated illegally, or with expired or missing licence discs, which must all be towed.

The municipality added that taverns operating illegally in the city also cause major traffic congestions in the city.

“Double parking of passenger vehicles is illegal at all times, including when street cleaning is taking place, regardless of location, purpose, or duration.”