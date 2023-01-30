Call for parents to be arrested for not sending children to school

Witness Reporter

The Greater Kokstad Municipality’s youth manager, Samkele Nondize, has thrown down the gauntlet to parents who do not send their children to school, saying that they must be arrested and that the keys of holding cells should be thrown deep into the sea.

Nondize was speaking at an event of the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs held in Kokstad on Friday, meant to capacitate the youth in business to play a pivotal role in job creation and growing the town’s economy.

He encouraged the youth to make education fashionable and said they should not undermine FET Colleges.

As I am standing here in front of you, I am a product of Esayidi FET. Even our deputy mayor, Karren Walker, and others are studying towards their degrees but started from the FET,” said Nondize.

We are negotiating with authorities to ensure that parents, who do nothing about their uneducated children, are sent to prison because they have no reason not to send them to school … as education is free these days.

He added that it is an undisputed fact that charity begins at home, so the failure of children to go to school lies in the failure of parents to raise them well and with respect.

It is also a reason why we have a lot of vagrants who have taken over control of our town … it is a lack of respect and, unfortunately, we get arrested when we deal with them decisively.

Kokstad mayor, Lwanda Madikizela, echoed Nondize’s sentiments on vagrants, appealing to communities to stand together and fight because it is a threat to the town’s investment future and to the lives of residents.