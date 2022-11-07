Call to arrest KwaDukuza traffic officer’s killers

Londiwe Xulu

The mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality, Lindile Nhaca, has called on law enforcement agencies to work as a collective to find those who killed Superintendent Eddie Boaventura (59).

Boaventura, who had been a KwaDukuza traffic officer for over 30 years died on Friday in hospital after he was shot multiple times by alleged armed robbers on the N2 near KwaDukuza.

According to IPSS Advanced Life Paramedics, there was an armed robbery at a shop in KwaDukuza. The gateway vehicle with about five or six men was seen travelling towards the N2 when Boaventura stopped it unaware it had been involved in an armed robbery.

It is alleged one of the men jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on Boaventura.

Nhaca said they lost a veteran who was well known for his commitment to duty and had spent the best part of his life serving the people of KwaDukuza for at least 30 years.

"I send my deepest condolences to the Boaventura family, colleagues, and friends, with the hope that they find solace in the knowledge that they are not alone. We trust that the community of KwaDukuza will include the Boaventura family in their prayers in wishing them strength during these difficult times," said Nhaca.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects also robbed Boaventura of his firearm.

A case of murder is being investigated by KwaDukuza SAPS.