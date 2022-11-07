Calls for calm following second Earth tremor in less than 24 hours in KZN

Clive Ndou

A climate expert has echoed the government’s call for calm following two Earth tremors less than 24 hours apart in parts of the province this weekend.

While the tremors, that occurred on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, had Pietermaritzburg and Durban residents concerned at the frequency of the seismic movements, experts have reassured the public that the seismic activities were not severe enough to cause damage to property or loss of life.

Following a reported 4.6 magnitude Earth tremor on Saturday afternoon, residents in Pietermaritzburg and Durban again reported feeling the Earth shake yesterday after 9am.

Sipho Maphanga said on Facebook:

“This one was quite strong, it felt like the whole house would collapse.”

Craig Jacobus, who resides within the Pietermaritzburg CBD, said he was having breakfast on the veranda of his house when he felt the movement.

The table shook and I felt a slight movement of the floor. It lasted for a few seconds. I have heard people saying they felt Earth tremors before but it was the first time I experienced one. Initially, I was not sure what the cause was, but when I saw people talking about it on Facebook I realised that what I experienced was actually an Earth tremor.

According to the EMSC Earthquake App, which measures the magnitude of earth tremors, Sunday’s Earth movement measured 3.9 on the Richter Scale.

Sunday’s Earth tremor came a day after residents in Pietermaritzburg and Durban claimed to have felt the Earth move in what was later described as a 4.6 magnitude earth tremor.

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) has since issued a statement confirming an earthquake occurred at around 9.29 am on Sunday, registering a magnitude of 3.9. It said the preliminary epicentre was located in the Mnkangala region of KwaZulu-Natal, approximately 40 km north of Kokstad.

CGS also confirmed that Saturday’s earthquake occurred at around 2.32 pm, with the epicentre located 40 km north-east of Greytown and 30 km east of Tugela Ferry in KwaZulu-Natal.

CGS said in a statement:

The CGS can further confirm that the two earthquakes did not occur along the same geological structure [fault], but might be inter-related on a much more regional scale. Moreover, the CGS would like to assure the South African public that there is no cause for panic. A team of technical experts is currently analysing the preliminary epicentre locations and magnitudes.

Climate Expert weighs in

While University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) climate expert, Professor Tafadzwa Mabhaudi, said Earth tremors were a rare occurrence, he said there was no need for local residents to be “overly worried” about the recent Earth movements so close together.

“What matters the most is the magnitude of the Earth tremor. What people have experienced in recent days is a slight movement,” he said.

According to the Richter Scale, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes, a measurement of one to six is considered small to moderate while anything above seven is regarded as major to super and these are capable of causing death and damage to infrastructure.

A week ago, there were reports that a 4.2 magnitude tremor was felt in in areas around Johannesburg, including Westonaria.

The Earth tremors experienced in KZN comes after the province had last week received a warning of severe weather characterised by storms, floods and strong winds.

However, Mabhaudi said there was no link between the recent Earth tremors and the current weather patterns.

“These are two completely different things,” he said.

The KZN department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said no damage has been reported since reports of earth tremors first surfaced on Saturday.

“So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We wish to call for calm among all communities. The disaster management machinery is monitoring the situation and will be available for deployment where necessary,” the department said, adding that it was working with experts to make more information available to the public on the Earth tremor phenomenon.