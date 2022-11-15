Calls for Msunduzi officials to pay back money after plans for hall not approved

Chris Ndaliso

Make those Msunduzi officials responsible pay back the money.

That’s the suggestion from opposition parties after it was revealed that building plans for a municipal hall project that is underway were not approved.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has instructed city manager Lulamile Mapholoba to investigate how the Oribi community hall project was bungled.

The city’s infrastructure services unit came under fire during a recent executive committee meeting when its report was stood down following the revelation that it has not done due diligence in the planning and approving of the community hall project.

A report presented to exco by the unit, which was rejected, revealed that the building plans for the project were not approved.

The project is funded by the municipal infrastructure grant (MIG).

If the council resolves to cancel the project, then it will need to be deregistered from the MIG implementation plan, and if that happens, the city stands to lose on contractual claims from the contractor.

The infrastructure services unit wants council to condone the contravention of the municipality’s Public Open Spaces by-law for the construction of the hall.

This, after the project came to a standstill in June after the contractor notified the project management office that the building control sub-unit had issued an instruction to stop the work with immediate effect until the building plans were approved.

The sub-unit said the site where the hall is to be built had to be aligned with the municipal land use scheme. The contractor started on the site early this year and more than R3 million was budgeted for the project.

Thebolla would not accept the report, calling for its reversal and instructing Mapholoba to institute an investigation into the matter.

MM [municipal manager] and your managers, let’s investigate and see if there are people to be held accountable. We must ensure that 60% of the grant funding is spent by December and should be exhausted by the end of the financial year to avoid having it returned to the national Treasury. We can’t afford to have stalled projects while funds are available. In this case, the relevant units did not work together and that has led to the project being stalled. It becomes [concerning] that projects get stalled because of poor planning.

The item was stood down until further notice.

IFP councillor in Msunduzi Thinasonke Ntombela supported the investigation, but said there should be a timeframe for the process. He said the municipality was trying to save money and it was disturbing that there are people who act negligently to the point of costing the municipality money.

Consequence management should be implemented. How did they commence with the implementation of the project without following proper processes? This investigation should identify the perpetrators and they should pay every cent that the city stands to lose if the project is cancelled.

DA councillor in Msunduzi Ross Strachan said the project has been compromised due to a lack of proper planning, disregarding of the spatial planning and land use management act bylaws and no due diligence and process being followed by the administration and relevant departments.