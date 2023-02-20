Calls for Newcastle Municipality to be exempt from load shedding

Witness Reporter

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has written to Eskom to exempt the Newcastle Municipality from load shedding.

The party visited the municipality last week after it was hit by the floods.

ALSO READ | Operations to mop up flood damage

The party’s provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, said they were dissatisfied to learn that in the midst of the storm, Eskom has not suspended load shedding in areas affected by floods, further compounding the issues confronted by the people of this municipality.

Floods in Newcastle

Mncwango said there was ample precedent for such, as seen in the April 2022 floods in eThekwini, and most recently in parts of the City of Johannesburg.

He added they believe it was an inhumane act to have our people face such uncontrollable natural disasters, and be stuck with yet another disaster that has been created by government.

We call on Eskom to act swiftly in this regard and ensure that they do what is right for the people of Newcastle as they battle through this hard time.

“As people battle with the attempts to dry their damaged furniture, clothes and keep rainwater out of their homes, Eskom has not been forgiving to the people of Newcastle by exempting the area from load shedding,” said Mncwango.

ActionSA calls on Eskom to do what is right

He said the party was calling on Eskom to act swiftly and ensure they do what is right for the people of Newcastle as they battle through this hard time.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi hunting for new electricity boss

Mncwango said the party visited NGOs such as the Christ Embassy Church who have deployed a team of doctors from their Volunteer Medical Corps to assist affected civilians by deploying medical personnel to the area to assist with medical treatment for flood victims where necessary and donate food parcels.