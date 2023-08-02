Calls for Sanral to be held accountable for N3 accidents

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The community and motorists are concerned about the number of accidents that occur on the N3 and traffic congestion that is caused by broken-down trucks where the construction between Durban and Pietermaritzburg is currently taking place.

On Tuesday morning, a truck carrying oranges overturned on the N3, near the Ashburton offramp, Durban-bound, leaving the roadway closed for hours, causing a major traffic backlog.

This accident followed another that took place a few days ago, where one person was seriously injured in a multi-truck collision on the N3, Durban-bound, before New England Road in Pietermaritzburg.

Paramedics said three trucks and a light motor vehicle collided.

Accidents occur almost daily on the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, as there are large portions of the road that have been reduced to two lanes due to road upgrade by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

The road agency said there are countless incidents of drivers not complying with the general rules of the road, despite its safeguarding efforts, adding that its current unaudited data showed that 77% of vehicles travelling through the N3 construction sites in 2023 were above the 80 km/h speed limit.

Distracted driving [cellphone use while driving], reckless driving and impatience, all of these are the major contributors to the crashes experienced to date.

According to Sanral, the N3 upgrades from Pietermaritzburg to Durban were expected to take between eight and 10 years in total to complete.

“Each project will take 48 months on average to complete. The current projects between the Mpushini River [East of Ashburton] and Cato Ridge have approximately 18 months remaining until completion,” said Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern region project manager.

When asked what Sanral had done to reduce the number of accidents that occur due to the construction, Lowe said one of the things it had done was to implement a speed limit of 80 km/h through the construction zones.

He said while high relative to the 60 km/h or 40 km/h speed limits frequently encountered in construction zones, the works have been carefully designed to allow for the 80 km/h speed limit to ensure minimal disruption and cost to the economy while construction is taking place.

“We have implemented additional measures to ensure safety, such as the high standard of the temporary lanes, chicanes and warning devices that are in place.

These warning devices include flag people, high visibility and highly reflective road signs, reinforced signage at reduced intervals, glowing LED road studs, highly-reflective road marking, flashing variable message sign boards, speed feedback devices, flashing cameras which indicate when vehicles are speeding, and many more.

Additionally, Sanral said it had also undertaken independent road safety audits on the design and construction phases of the projects.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility and the public are encouraged to obey the rules of the road, even when many around them may not be doing so. In an attempt to increase driver awareness and encourage compliance, Sanral has aired road safety advertisements and has also engaged the relevant traffic law enforcement authorities to increase enforcement on our routes,” said Lowe.

People who frequent the road have raised concerns about the lack of emergency lanes, which left no room for error, and was the reason for backlogs when there is an incident.

However Sanral maintained that the decision to keep the lanes at two was made at an early phase of the construction, and that emergency lanes would have been costly.

“This was implemented wherever feasible and practical. Given that the N3 generally had two lanes per direction prior to construction, this has been maintained during construction. Note that the majority of the areas that had three lanes in a direction do still have three lanes during construction.”

“Due to land, space and constructability constraints, emergency lanes have been reduced during the construction phase, especially where concrete barriers are in place. If emergency lanes were to be prioritised, these would have been at the expense of traffic lanes — which would have resulted in some sections of the N3 being reduced to one lane in each direction. The cost to the economy in lost time and inefficient vehicle use would’ve been exorbitant if this option was implemented,” he said.