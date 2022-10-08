Calls for truck curfew growing, but not everyone agrees

Nosipho Nqobile

A number of organisations and road users have raised concerns over the alarming spate of truck accidents on KwaZulu-Natal roads in the last few months.

Some have called on the Department of Transport to implement a curfew for trucks with the aim of reducing road accidents that have claimed many lives.

The most recent accidents include the tragic Pongola accident that saw 18 school children and two adults killed, and another on the R34 in Mpungamhlophe, near Ulundi, KZN that was trending on social media.

Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi is one of those who have called for the banning of trucks during the day in order to make the roads safer.

Road Users give their views on Truck curfew possibility

Weekend Witness spoke to a few everyday road users who agree with Buthelezi, saying that they fear driving on national and provincial roads because of the trucks.

A frequent N3 road user, Bukhosi Shabane, said he fears being on the road now because of the trucks.

After being exposed to the video of a recent truck accident circulating all over social media, I am finding myself constantly concerned when I see a truck driving in my line of sight.

I have always been concerned with their style of driving, which is [becoming] more reckless and inconsiderate to other road users lately.

Sphelele Gumede, a construction worker in Pongola, said a curfew for trucks would help decrease accidents in that area.

The Itshelejuba road, where the Pongola accident happened, is a very small and curvy downhill road. It is not advisable for anyone to overtake cars there because it is clearly dangerous; however, many drivers do so.

He said a curfew for trucks would be good because the main roads in Pongola are usually quiet in the evenings as most people are back home and children are back from school.

Taxi owner Bonginkosi Qwabe said the government has to intervene, just like it did with the taxi industry by limiting the speed for taxis to 100 km/h.

Our friends in the truck industry only get paid per load, and that might be the reason they drive so fast on roads. They want to cover as many loads as they can.

Another thing is these truck companies must ensure trucks go for roadworthy tests every three months and not two times a year like they currently do.

RFA gives insight on Truck curfew

Meanwhile, CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly said curfews for trucks is not the way to go.

We have spent many years trying to get as many trucks off the roads at night as possible.

The risk is far greater with bad lighting [both from oncoming vehicles and own lights], reflectivity, lack of law enforcement presence on roads after 4 pm and the increase in reckless and negligent driving behaviour by all categories of vehicles.

He said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) should come out strongly against this, given the crash statistics they publish.

Kelly also released a statement on Friday, September 23, stating that bad driving is also something that everyone needs to look at.

The reality is that, had all the conditions of the National Road Traffic Act, Act 93 of 1996 (as amended) and proclaimed in 1996 been implemented, monitored and enforced, then there would not be these scenes playing out on a regular basis. Add to that, the requirements of the Labour Relations Act (LRA), which includes registration with the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI), the reality that drivers are paid by load, and not as per the very clearly defined conditions of employment, we would not be where we are today.

The RFA has continuously called for action to be taken against non-compliant operators, since the announcement of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) legislation, as well as during all the scenes of violence and destruction through the actions of groupings opposed to the employment of foreigners in the industry.

Kelly said those operators who refuse to register with and abide by the conditions negotiated and agreed to by the employers and employees as represented by their duly registered, recognised and compliant representative organisations must be held accountable and dealt with.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane also seemed to agree with Kelly, saying that the evidence they have from crashes show that more accidents happen during the night than during the day.

In other countries, like Botswana, truck drivers are banned from driving at night. This helps them reduce accidents.

So, before we make up our minds on such things, we need to look at what would be the best practice from other countries and then try and benchmark against that.

He added that it will not help to take an immediate reaction without its being supported by evidence.