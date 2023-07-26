Calls for urgent intervention in water crisis on KZN south coast

By Akheel Sewsunker

With the ongoing water crisis on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, tourism and businesses are facing an uphill battle to keep themselves and their businesses afloat, as many holidaymakers are cancelling their trips or, even worse, not even considering the south coast as a viable destination for their downtime.

A report released by The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), which represents the hospitality industry, bemoaned the adverse effects that these water shortages are having on the south coast.

“The consequences are devastating, with a staggering number of days without water and businesses forced to truck in water at astronomical costs,” said the report.

Rosemary Anderson, the chairperson for Fedhasa, reiterated the struggles that this area faces.

“The tourism industry, a vital economic driver for the region, is in peril, and the future looks bleak without swift intervention.

Fedhasa is standing firm, urging the government to prioritise the restoration of a stable and reliable water supply for the south coast, safeguarding the livelihoods of residents and ensuring the region’s allure as a thriving tourism destination.

The report also provided an example of how businesses are suffering from the lack of a stable water supply.

“A poignant example comes from a Fedhasa member based in Umzumbe, who disclosed that their single hotel spent a staggering R2 000 000 in the last financial year alone, trucking in water due to the municipality’s inability to provide a consistent and reliable water supply.

“Several other B&Bs and holiday cottages face a similar plight, with cancelled bookings becoming the norm and property owners now desperate to offload their assets,” said the report.

Economic situation

According to the report, the economic situation is deemed to be dire.

“The economic repercussions of this water crisis are felt far and wide.

With tourists hesitant to visit the region due to the uncertainty surrounding water availability, businesses are losing revenue, leading to mass layoffs and local shops struggling to survive without an influx of visitors.

“Adding insult to injury, private water tanker operators are capitalising on the situation, charging exorbitant prices and further crippling already beleaguered businesses,” it said.

“Fedhasa echoes the call for the Department of Water and Sanitation to urgently intervene and take decisive action to address the escalating crisis, which has far-reaching consequences for residents and businesses alike,” added Anderson.

Attempts to get comment from the Ugu District Municipality proved unsuccessful.