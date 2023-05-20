Calls to phase out plastic

By Nompilo Kunene

The world is producing more plastic than it needs, resulting in an environmental crisis.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is calling on governments across the world to implement a ban and phase out the use of “high-risk and unnecessary” single-use plastic products — such as plastic cutlery, e-cigarettes and microplastics in cosmetics, among others.

This is in preparation for the upcoming UN plastic pollution treaty talks later this month.

Statistics reveal that the world produced 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021. Global production of plastic is set to triple by 2060 if no action is taken.

Recent Surveys

Recent surveys indicate that as of 2015, only 10% of plastics were recycled worldwide, with the remaining 60% being used and discarded.

Zaynab Sada, WWF plastic policy coordinator for Africa, said they are not calling for all plastic to be banned, but they want the most high-risk plastic polluting product categories to be considered under this treaty addressed urgently.

At the current rate globally, if we do not act on plastic pollution, we will produce double the amount that is currently produced in the next decade and plastic pollution then triples, so the numbers are really devastating.

“The urgency, and the scale and rate of the problem really requires governments to act now and the UN treaty negotiations is the perfect opportunity to do this,” she said.

Sada said this is important because many communities do not have infrastructure to deal with the flood of plastic and some governments cannot even afford collection services.

“So, eliminating these high risk and unnecessary single-use plastics is the first step … the treaty needs to ensure the recognition and the inclusion of those that might be affected by these new global bans and this includes the informal waste workers who many of us know and see in the street as well as at landfill sites in South Africa.”

Sada said there is an existing formal sector related to waste management, she said this is linked to municipalities, and also private sector companies implementing recycling.

However, she said they have found that there is insufficient recycling.

Globally, only seven to nine percent of plastic is recycled, and this is largely due to the way plastic products are designed. The chemicals that they add are harmful and also the infrastructure is not there.

In order to address this problem, we need to look at the root causes and not only the end of life, which is the waste management.

“We need to ensure that the producers are held accountable, these are the producers that produce the raw materials, which is linked to the fossil fuel industry and the petrol industry.

She said their end goal is to end plastic pollution.

“By the end of 2024, we need actionable specific global binding measures to ensure that countries do address plastic pollution,” she said.