Capital Media joins forces with Msunduzi Hospice

Witness Reporter

The Witness is happy to announce its media partnership with Msunduzi Hospice for 2023.

Speaking at the launch, attended by representatives of both organisations, Msunduzi Hospice CEO Warren Oxford-Huggett expressed his thanks to Capital Newspapers — which publishes The Witness and a host of local community newspapers — for its support thus far, which he described as very beneficial.

He said he hoped that the new partnership would take this support even further.

The partnership will consist of media coverage of activities by the Msunduzi Hospice as well as a series of informative articles focusing on different aspects of the organisation.

Oxford-Huggett said it is important that the public is made aware of the history and background of the hospice.

Msunduzi Hospice, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has a staff complement of 41.

The aim of the organisation is to support patients and their families by providing high quality palliative care, and make them less dependent on others.

Msunduzi Hospice’s palliative care manager, Sheila de Maroussem, thanked The Witness for coming on board as a media partner and said the partnership would help to demystify some of the misconceptions that the public has regarding palliative care.