Tough life for city’s car guards

Amanda Sithole

No fixed income, surviving on R1 and R2 tips that tally up to as little as R50 on bad days, and R200 on good days. This is the life of Pietermaritzburg’s car guards.

With persistently high levels of unemployment in South Africa, car guarding remains a viable means to earn a meagre living and is the livelihood for many people around the city of Pietermaritzburg.

However, as more people replace carrying cash with using bank cards, car guards working in and around the Pietermaritzburg CBD say they are really feeling the pinch.

The Witness visited shopping centres around the city to find out from car guards how they make a living, and how the growing cashless society is impacting their livelihood.

Phineas Ncube, from Caluza area, who is a car guard at Athlone Circle shopping centre, said he survives on the tips he receives from car guarding, as he has no other job.

He is the breadwinner of his family and he has two children.

I have been working as a car guard for nine months. The maximum amount that I make from tips, and this is on busy days like month-end or pay-days, tallies up to R200 to R240 a day. However, on normal working days I sometimes make less than R50, because people use cards and don’t carry cash anymore.

Of his daily earnings, Ncube said R38 goes towards his transport each day, but on days when he earns less than R50, he ends up having to walk from Athlone Circle back home, to save his money for bread. It takes about an hour and 30 minutes to walk from his workplace back home.

Another car guard from a city shopping centre, who wanted to remain unnamed for fear of losing his job, said they pay a daily bay fee to the centre management, irrespective of their daily income.

We are basically paying rent to work here, despite the peanuts income that we make. We are forced to pay a daily bay fee and on top of that we buy our own uniform. We comply with these rules from the management because we fear losing our jobs and being dismissed within the premises.

He said it feels like a slap in the face when someone tells him that they don’t carry cash after accepting their assistance, especially when he assisted with wheeling the trolley to the car and returning it again, as well as helping to offload grocery parcels into the customer’s car.

Sibongakonke Zondi (36), from KwaMpumuza, who works six days a week as a car guard at Victoria Shopping Centre, said he works from 8 am to 5 pm, but sometimes, after a long day’s work, he doesn’t even make enough to afford the transport home. This is due to the increasing number of people who only use cards.