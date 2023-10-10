Case against Brookside Mall unrest instigator adjourned to November

By Shorné Bennie

The case against Brookside Mall unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma (35) has been adjourned.

He was found guilty on two charges of incitement to commit public violence but was acquitted on the charge of incitement to commit arson, at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court last month.

The charges relate to the looting and violence that occurred in Pietermaritzburg in July 2021, in particular at the Brookside Mall.

ALSO READ | Brookside Mall unrest instigator found guilty

During his trial, Zuma testified that he was drunk when he made a video of himself which was in Zulu that translated to, “Well, Comrades as you had sent me.

Can you see how quiet the mall is? They have closed at Brookside. If they dare open, we will arrive at 6 am to check if they have opened. If they are open, we are going to destroy here. We are going to cause destruction here. We do not want any person … working tomorrow. It is shutdown everywhere, the entire KZN. Maritzburg, we don’t want anything. We are closing. If they dare open here, we are coming in tomorrow. READ MORE Our viewpoint | Violence against women

ALSO READ | Heavy security presence as Brookside Mall reopens most of its shops

The case will return to court on November 8 for arguments on sentencing.