Case against Downer and Maughan postponed to August

Witness Reporter

Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution matter against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan has been postponed to August 4.

Zuma, who was physically present at Thursday’s proceedings, alleges that Downer leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan.

Last September, Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for the private prosecution.

He claimed they breached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act when the state allegedly leaked a doctor’s note to Maughan, which was filed with the court as part of Zuma’s corruption trial.

The NPA had declined to prosecute the matter, describing Zuma’s claims as meritless. Downer and Maughan both filed applications, which will be heard in March, to review and set aside the summonses that they were served with.

They made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday morning and, by agreement between the parties, the private prosecutions matter was adjourned to August 4.

Zuma also filed a separate private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa, who he accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of failing to act on a complaint he lodged against Downer.

Last month, Ramaphosa secured an interdict halting the proceedings.

This was pending an application to have them declared unlawful.

That application is due to be heard in May.