Case against men accused of Taylor’s Halt massacre remanded for bail application

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The case against three men who allegedly killed 13 people at Taylor’s Halt has yet again been remanded, to July 13 now, for a formal bail application.

Mthobisi Makhathini (28) from KwaNxamalala Sweetwaters, Sanele Phetha (40) from Sweetwaters and Mandisa Ngcobo (29) from KwaNyuswa made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Their bail application did not take place because the attorney who is representing Ngcobo, told the court

that he was only instructed over the weekend by Makhathini and Phetha.

He said he had not consulted with them ahead of Monday’s expected bail application, leading to the adjournment.

They are facing 13 charges of murder, four charges of attempted murder and one charge of arson.

It is alleged that on May 14, the three men killed Sduduzo Nkomo, Mthokozisi Madlala, Welcome

Dlamini, Jabulani Ntuli, Butho Shelembe, Nkosinathi Mtolo, Thobani Ngubane, Siyabonga Madondo,

Zuzani Zondi, Samkelo Zondi, Thembinkosi Dlamini, Nkanyiso Dlamini and Thobani Shelembe.

They also allegedly attempted to kill Siboniso Madlala, Sandile Sithole, Ayanda Ngcobo and Lizwilenkosi Ngcobo, by setting them alight.

The state is opposed to the men’s being released on bail and told the court that they intend to lead oral evidence in the upcoming bail application.