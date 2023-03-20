Case between Zuma and Advocate Downer underway

Clive Ndou

The case between former president Jacob Zuma and State Advocate Billy Downer kicked off at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning.

Zuma in September initiated private prosecution processes against Downer, whom the former president has accused of leaking his medical report to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

However, Downer – who is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal corruption case – lodged an application to have the former president’s private prosecution case blocked.

While the hearing of other cases in the Pietermaritzburg High Court was on Monday put on hold due to the EFF nationwide protest, Court A – where the Downer application was being heard – was operational.

Wearing a white shirt and black suit, Zuma sat next to his lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, throughout Monday’s proceedings.