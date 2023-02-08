Case of KZN couple accused of violating teen (13) adjourned

Khethukuthula Xulu

The case of a Malvern couple accused of sexually violating a 13-year-old girl during a sleepover at their home last year in August has been adjourned.

The couple, aged 26 and 39, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and their case was transferred to the Durban Regional Court for an appearance on February 17.

They face charges of compelling or causing a child to witness sexual offences, sexual acts or self-masturbation and exposing their private parts to the child.

It is alleged that in Malvern, on August 6 last year, the 26-year-old man unlawfully and intentionally caused the child to look at his private parts and the couple had sexual intercourse in the child’s presence and invited the child to join them.

The charge sheet also revealed that the man touched the child’s private parts and legs and kissed her without her consent.

According to the state, the child was the daughter of the couple’s friend and had come over to their home for a sleepover while her mother was away.

It was alleged that the couple also forced the child to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.

KZN Social Development spokesperson, Mhlaba Memela, said this was a horrible incident.

Memela said the department has been leading several campaigns calling on communities to protect children.

We are very concerned that we continue to witness cases of child abuse in the province; we find solace that the abusers of the child concerned were arrested

He said the department was not happy to learn that the couple was released on warning late last year. “Such people deserve to spend a lengthy time in prison for violating the rights of children.”