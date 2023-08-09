Cashier shot at Pietermaritzburg fast food store

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man has been arrested after a disagreement over how long it would take to prepare a fast food meal led to a cashier being shot.

The incident took place at the Engen Duzi garage, in Boshoff Street just after 11 pm on Monday.

The 28-year-old cashier was rushed to hospital after she was shot in front of the store’s security guard.

ALSO READ | Two shot dead in KwaMashu shooting

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which The Witness has seen, a man wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and black jacket is seen getting out of a luxury car which had parked in front of the entrance to the fast food shop.

The man gets out of the car and is seen putting a gun in the back of his pants and covering it with his jacket before entering the store.

He then goes up to the counter towards the cashier, where another man is seen waiting.

The two men can be seen talking to the cashier before she gives the man with the gun his till slip and what looks like his change. The man then starts arguing with the cashier and the other man who was standing next to him.

The man with the gun suddenly turns around and hits the man, who immediately leaves the counter after the altercation.

The man then continues a heated argument with the cashier until the cashier gives him his money back.

As she leaves the counter, the man can be seen taking his gun out and firing a shot at her.

The two men then exit the shop and return to the car.

ALSO READ | Manhunt underway for two suspects involved in shootout with cops in Inanda

Bleeding profusely from what looks like a wound to her hand, the cashier is immediately assisted by her colleagues, who help her to a chair behind the counter.

The owner of the garage, John Freeguard told The Witness that a disagreement between the customer and the cashier led to the shooting.

The customer came to buy food but he did not want to wait for it. He wanted it immediately; that is why he shot the cashier.

He said the bullet struck her arm and she was rushed to hospital.

“It was a traumatic experience,” he said.

He added that they were able to identify the shooter through the CCTV footage, and lauded the security personnel and SAPS for their swift response.

ALSO READ | One dead, another in hospital after Durban drive-by shooting

Pietermariztburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

He added that the suspect was a regular customer at the store.

A 43-year-old man was arrested this morning [Tuesday] and a firearm was recovered. He will appear in court on Thursday.”