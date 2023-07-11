News

Caster Semenya wins case at European rights court

The ruling could force sport’s highest court to re-examine the regulations that force Semenya and other female athletes to artificially reduce naturally high testosterone levels.

Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Tuesday won her case against Switzerland at the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled she was the victim of discrimination.

Semenya, who is classed as having “differences in sexual development”, has refused to take testosterone-lowering drugs as mandated by the sport’s international federation, World Athletics.

Semenya lost in an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s appeals court confirmed the decision of sport’s top court.

The ruling could force sport’s highest court to re-examine the regulations that force Semenya and other female athletes to artificially reduce naturally high testosterone levels in order to compete at top meets such as the Olympics and world champinships.

