Cedara College students ‘chased’ off campus after protest action

By Lethiwe Makhanya

“They chased us out like dogs.” These are the words of students from Cedara College of Agriculture, outside Pietermaritzburg, who were sent back home after embarking on a protest on Tuesday.

The order to chase over 100 students out of the college and close it, allegedly came from MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Supa Zuma, who accused the students of misbehaving during a worker’s month commemoration event, which took place at the Cedara sportsfield.

Some of the students spent hours on the streets waiting for their parents to pick them up, while others were taken in by residents who live near the college.

The students started protesting on Monday, complaining about their living conditions and the state of the college.

They claim that about 80 male students are staying in mobile units and are sharing five bathrooms. Speaking to The Witness, students said they were moved to mobile units about three years ago when the college was doing renovations, but the renovations have not yet been completed.

A member of the student representative council (SRC), who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said: “We do not understand why we were chased because we were not violent. We just wanted the MEC to address us on the issues that we have been raising since last year and the beginning of this year. They called security on us and we were chased out like dogs.

There are students who are coming from far as Mpumalanga, Pongola and Mzimkhulu; how were they expecting those students to get home? What they did was inhumane

Another student said they have not even been informed about when they are expected to return to the campus because no one has told them anything.

“This is not fair because before we embarked on the strike, we followed all the proper channels and the SRC has been submitting our grievances, but we never got a proper response. We are tired of living under such conditions.

“The mobile units are as small as an office, but you have to share it with someone else. We do not even know when this contractor will finish the renovations because they stopped working a year ago and left everything like this,” he asked.

A parent, who also asked not to be named, said he had to go and fetch his child at around 6 pm on Tuesday. “We do not know what is happening. [On Tuesday] I had to take six students home with me because they are from far away and had nowhere to go. These students were chased for raising [valid] issues.”

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spokesperson Vusi Zuma, confirmed that teaching and learning has been suspended and students were sent home. He said the department took the decision after seeing that the students were becoming violent and some were threatening to burn cars.

“We had to act fast in the interest of safety and security because not all of the students were protesting. They were demanding to see the MEC on their own terms and even the issues that they were raising, the department has never heard of them before.

We are going to have a meeting with the parents to discuss the grievances and we will have to reach an agreement regarding the reopening of the college

Zuma added that the college is being renovated and the service provider has not finished the job, that is why they organised mobile units for students, which, he claimed, were comfortable.