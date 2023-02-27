Celebrating 185 years of Pietermaritzburg

Akheel Sewsunker

To celebrate the 185th anniversary of Pietermaritzburg, Msunduzi Municipality has set out to beautify a number of traffic circles around the city.

Pietermaritzburg will this year commemorate 185 years since its establishment as a city in 1838.

Various traffic circles throughout the city have undergone colourful transformations to commemorate the historic event, including flowers and vegetables planted in the islands, as well as a colourful artwork painted on the tar on the circle at New England Road, organised by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Department of Parks and Recreation has also started a communal vegetable garden project in the Chatterton Road traffic circle. The plan is to distribute the vegetables to communities in need around the city.

Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize, said that the transformation of the traffic circles is part of the municipality’s plan to celebrate the city’s anniversary.

It is in line with the city’s 185-year celebration. However, it is a programme the city plans to revive and maintain going forward.

The beautification of the circle has been done by the municipality and will be extended to other traffic circles as per the programme.

Mkhize said the city was also being cleaned on a daily basis to maintain and nurture residents’ sense of pride in Pietermaritzburg.

The clean-up operations are daily programmes that the municipality is implementing as part of waste management. This includes clearing of illegal dumps.

Kevin Moodley, a resident of Pietermaritzburg, applauded the colourful addition as a welcome upgrade to the traffic circles.

However, he cautioned the municipality against neglecting other pressing issues, such as road maintenance and filling potholes, which are making city roads unbearable to drive on.