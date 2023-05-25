Celebrating Africa Day

By Nosipho Gumede

Thursday is Africa Day.

Thousands of people have gone out of their way to use this day to formally celebrate the rich history and cultural diversity of Africa.

This is the 60th year of Africa Day celebrations since Africa’s first post-independence continental institution The Organisation of African Unity OAU whose Charter was adopted on May 25, 1963.

Media personalities, political parties and Africans from around the world took to social media to share images of them in their traditional regalia and to share what this day means to them.

ALSO READ | ‘Brave’ athlete intends running Comrades Marathon barefoot for charity

The EFF said in a statement that they join the continent in commemorating Africa Day as this day serves as a powerful reminder of our shared heritage and the common aspirations that bind us together as Africans.

It is a day to reflect on our progress, confront our challenges and renew our commitment to building a more equitable and prosperous Africa for present and future generations,” read the statement.

This year’s theme is ‘Our Africa our future’.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also delivered the keynote address at the National Africa Day celebrations that took place at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng.

“I am an African, not because I was born in Africa, but because Africa is born in me…”



Kwame Nkrumah



Happy #AfricaDay! #AfricaDay2023 #AUEU pic.twitter.com/0WUiJpWqAX— Maud Arnould (@ArnouldMaud) May 25, 2023

Today is #AfricaDay. A continent with 1.4 billion people — interestingly, same as China and India.



Huge potential with a lot of natural resources. Just have to focus on development at all levels — human talents, infrastructure etc. pic.twitter.com/fYZJPJEdiA— S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) May 25, 2023