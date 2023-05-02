Celebrating May Day

By Khethukuthula Xulu

South Africans commemorated Workers’ Day across the country on Monday in various rallies and celebrations.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) hosted marches and rallies across eight provinces in commemoration of the struggles, sacrifices, and victories of the workers.

The main rally was addressed by the president of Cosatu, Zingiswa Losi, the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila.

In KwaZulu-Natal the rally was held at the Curries Fountain Stadium in Durban.

Cosatu national spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, called on all unions to co-operate and work together during this year’s round of wage negotiations to fight for decent wages for the workers.

We need to work together to deal with the rising cost of living and levels of indebtedness among workers. Workers deserve decent wages that will keep up with inflation so that they can afford to put food on the table and feed and clothe their families. Our priority should be a pushback against the electricity and petrol price increases.

“We need to unite to fight against the government’s formulaic persistence with neo-liberal macroeconomic fiscal and monetary policies that have left many living lives of brute survival,” he said.

Though this day celebrated the freedom of workers’ rights there were still many inequalities in employment as well as a high rate of unemployment.

ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, said workers in the province had every reason to celebrate the democracy and the liberation of workers.

He said the ANC had done a lot to ensure workers’ rights were fought for and also introduced the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the Labour Relations Act, and the Employment Equity Act.

With that said we know there are many issues which include the high rate of unemployment. As the ANC government we are dealing directly with issues of employment. We spend almost R700 billion a year on wages for our workers. We have also come up with many initiatives to develop workers.

The IFP in the province spent the day in Mandeni, north of Durban, and also visited iSithebe Industrial Park, where factories and infrastructure were badly damaged during the 2021 July unrest.

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said Workers’ Day was a day of reflection, rather than a day of celebration.

South Africa’s economy is in crisis. There is little growth, and few opportunities. Yes, we can — and must — remember the role that the working class plays in our society today, and the role that the unions and the working class played during the dark days of apartheid.

“However, I believe it is also important to recognise the impact of not being able to work, of not being able to find a job and provide for oneself and one’s family, and how it affects a person’s dignity.”

He said in the fourth quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate stood at 32,7%.

“In 1994, one in five people were without work, but in 2023, it is now one in every three people unable to feed their families.”

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwelakhe Mncwango said the issue of workers was still around exploitation and wage gaps.

“The need to find ways of closing the gap between the highest paid and lowest paid in the same company. All workers must be treated equally by ensuring that there’s no discrimination in any form or shape in a workplace.”

Mncwango said what was more concerning was that workers’ day is for a few South Africans as the majority can’t find jobs and unemployment is increasing every day. It’s meaningless to celebrate this day to many South Africans because of this reason.