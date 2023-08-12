Celebrating the ‘lefties’

By Akheel Sewsunker

Left-handed people often go through a lot of struggles with most everyday items being designed for right-handed people.

But unlike right-handed people, left-handed people are celebrated and given their own day on August 13 each year. International Left-handed Day is celebrated to convey the struggles faced by people who are left-handed.

ALSO READ | Biggest plane Pietermaritzburg has ever seen touches down in the city

One left-handed person, who did not want to be named, said that she faced constant struggles with daily tasks.

It’s an inconvenience to write because it smudges as I write and it just causes a waste of time. Driving is also an adjustment that I had to make. But sometimes it is an advantage because, in table tennis, it poses problems for the opponent because they are not used to a left-handed player. It is nothing to be ashamed of, it just makes us unique.

Well-known and famous people in the world who are left-handed include Tom Cruise, who is a household name and a world renowned actor.

More famous Lefties

The second man on the moon, Buzz Aldrin, is also left-handed. One of the most influential women in the world, Oprah Winfrey, is left-handed.

Being left-handed has also become a popular internet meme which pokes harmless fun at people who are left-handed. #lefthandmemes is a popular hashtag on Instagram showcasing these memes.