Cellphone thieves turn on each other in Pelham

Witness Reporter

Two cellphone robbers turned on each other when one of them stole the other’s cellphone in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mi7 National Group said its armed response team was dispatched during the early hours of Sunday morning, just after 3am, after reports on a community group stated that a man had been robbed of his cellphone outside a liquor store in Pelham.

According to Mi7, a description of the assailant’s vehicle was also circulated.

“Mi7 reaction officers quickly spotted the vehicle nearby and intercepted the driver.

“The suspect was escorted back to the scene of the crime, where it was discovered that the victim of the so-called robbery was actually the suspect’s accomplice, and the pair had stolen the cellphone from someone else,” said Mi7.

Mi7 said both men were under the influence of alcohol and wouldn’t say from whom the device was stolen.

The matter was handed over to the police for further investigation.