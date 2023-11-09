Census 2022 records a high fertility rate in KZN

By Khethukuthula Xulu

According to statistician-general Risenga Maluleka, the 2,2 million population growth in KwaZulu-Natal can be attributed to the high fertility rate of the province.

The 2022 census results showed that KZN’s population increased by 21% from 2011 and is now sitting at 12,4 million.

KZN is the second largest province in terms of population size.

ALSO READ | Graphic: Women top men in Pietermaritzburg census

eThekwini Municipality recorded the highest number of people in KZN at 4,2 million and uMgungundlovu District has the second highest at 1,2 million. Msunduzi Municipality has the highest population in uMgungundlovu, recorded at 817 725.

He said although a small portion can be driven by migration, in a rural province like KZN most people who live in the province were born there.

Maluleka was speaking at a media briefing to hand over the census 2022 statistics to premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in Durban on Wednesday.

“Rural provinces generally have higher levels of fertility; the Eastern Cape and Limpopo are followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

So one of the things we can say is that the population increase is largely influenced by the births in the province, as opposed to Gauteng, that has a low fertility rate. As the population increases, so does the number of school-going children in the province.

Maluleka said the census has seen this increase despite the impact of Covid-19 on conception and, subsequently, the expected births post-2020 was anticipated to decline given the escalation in economic uncertainty.

Premier Dube-Ncube said the high number of women-led households in the province was alarming.

Almost half (49,6%) of the households in South Africa are headed by females. Female-headed households are most common in KwaZulu-Natal (53,1%) and Eastern Cape (51,9%), and least common in North West (46,3%) and Mpumalanga (46,9%).

ALSO READ | SA’s population up 10 million since 2011, census finds

Dube-Ncube said knowing these statistics will assist the government to plan better.

It is a challenge when households refuse to be counted because the number of people affects what each province’s budget looks like and what services are rolled out.

“It also helps us plan better when we know if we have enough clinics, roads and schools in the areas concerned,” she said.

She said knowing that the province had a majority of women-led households also meant that the government needed to focus its energy and resources in programmes that benefit women.