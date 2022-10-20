Chambers win challenge against Nersa tariff methodology

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Two business chambers have won a legal challenge against the National Energy Regulator’s municipal tariff methodology.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, had jointly filed papers earlier this year in the Pretoria high court.

In a statement, the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business Chief Executive Officer, Melanie Veness, said the two business chambers participated in consultations for more than a year on this issue.

Veness said they then took action when Nersa confirmed that it would not review its methodologies without a legal challenge.

She said the win is a positive development and means that the methodology for determining municipal tariffs will be based on the efficient cost of distributing electricity.

“Municipalities will not be permitted to implement excessive tariffs and to utilise this income to fund escalating electricity losses which are the result of their own inefficiencies, including the lack of infrastructure maintenance as well as rampant electricity and cable theft,” said Veness.

“We are very pleased with the judgment which the high court delivered in our favour today. We believe that this will have the necessary effect on changing the way electricity tariffs are set and that municipalities will not be able to add on costs to consumers for their own inefficiencies,” said Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.

Furthermore, Van Huyssteen said this case will potentially impact the determination and approval of electricity tariffs charged by municipalities across the country, ultimately benefiting all South African businesses and consumers.

MC Botha, tariff expert and legal advisor who acted on behalf of the chambers and its members said it was an emphatic judgment and it has been long awaited by commerce and industry.

“While the regulator may seek leave to appeal, we believe that the judge has handed down a carefully reasoned and sound judgment.”