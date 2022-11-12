Changes are coming to basic education

Nompilo Kunene

The portfolio committee on basic education this week started hearing oral submissions on planned changes for school regulations in South Africa.

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill (Bela) is currently being processed by Parliament and is now at the stage of public consultation.

Several stakeholders have already submitted written commentary, but the next few weeks have been set

aside for oral submissions.

The proposed changes include making Grade R the compulsory school starting grade for all children as opposed to Grade 1; criminalising parents who do not ensure their children are in school, with fines or jail time of up to 12 months, and making home-schooled pupils register for this type of schooling.

Parents and pupils will also be required to supply specified documentation when applying; school governing bodies will be held more accountable for disclosures of financial interests — including those related to their spouses and family members; teachers will be prohibited from conducting business with the state or being a director of public or private companies conducting business with the state; and corporal punishment and initiation/hazing practices will be abolished.

Equal Education

Equal Education researcher Jan Borman said their main concern, and one of the core areas they presented on in parliament, is regarding the sale of alcohol at schools.

She said the Department of Basic Education argued that alcohol sales assist in fundraising and that it is regulated.

Borman said despite its being sold during school functions only and being regulated, they are concerned that this could lead to increased access to alcohol at schools.

Borman said Equal Education welcomes the call to make Grade R the new compulsory school starting grade.

“The first four to six years of learning are critical and have such a big impact on the rest of a pupil’s academic life,” she said.

Borman explained that it is not about starting Grade 1 at a Grade R level, but said it is making sure that there is a start to the learning process at an early age.

Obviously, this will require a lot more administration on the part of the Department of Basic Education, and we are concerned about that, but we do welcome this amendment

Borman also welcomed the amendment to abolish corporal punishment.

“We believe it needs to go a step further to make sure that it includes not just physical harm and threat of physical harm, but also mental and oral punishments that are inappropriate. We also think that important training and resources need to be given to schools to build appropriate and alternative forms of discipline.”

Regarding the proposal to hold school governing bodies more accountable for disclosures of financial interests, Borman said Corruption Watch recently came out with reports that look at the type of corruption that happens at the school governing body level.

She said there are a lot of concerns that the position of power is used by some school governing body members to essentially give contracts to friends for self-enrichment, which has a negative impact on the school environment and could be a waste of funds.

Home-schooling

Advocating for home-schooling, Catherine Troveri from Hands-on Education Centre in Pietermaritzburg, said the constant evolving face of education in the modern age with the introduction of digital learning and the ever-changing academic needs of pupils has reached critical demands for an efficient infrastructure to cater to the growing needs of academics.

Families should be permitted to make this decision on behalf of their children and to ensure proper and successful management thereof.” She said the current inflexible and draconian infrastructure and approach to education in South Africa needs to be addressed by all stakeholders.

“The Department of Education needs to be encouraged to align itself with independent curriculum providers together with enrolled pupils in order for there to be a positive symbiosis in the management and success of the pupils who opt for the alternative routes to education and the pupil’s ultimate success,” said Troveri.

Dot Nixon from Modern Minds Study and Encouragement Centre in Ashburton said that despite their institution catering for mostly challenged children, she believes that not all children function well with the curriculum at both public and private schools.

Nixon said they are members of the Pestalozzi Trust, a civil rights organisation for home educators that ensures that they comply with all the relevant laws and regulations.

“We are a Christian institution and we’re not registered with the government as we don’t fully agree with some of the material they distribute, especially to young children.