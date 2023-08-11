Chaos after N3 truck accident

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Outrage sparked once again as yet another truck accident led to the closure of the N3 on both sides between Pietermaritzburg and Durban near Ashburton on Thursday.

The lanes were closed for almost the whole day on Thursday, causing a heavy backlog of traffic.

The accident involving two trucks, one which was carrying paraffin, occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning. The driver of the tanker truck was in a critical condition in hospital.

ALSO READ | Updated | One lane now open on the N3 following truck accident

Motorists who frequent the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg took to social media yesterday to share their frustrations about the traffic backlogs and lawlessness of some motorists on social media.

Marianna Nicholson wrote: “The whole economy is affected, not just the two trucks whose drivers do not adhere to the rules on the road. It is time to limit trucks from driving on highways. They should only be allowed on alternative routes because truck owners do not take responsibility for the drivers, who do not care how many people’s lives they destroy in a few minutes.”

Vanessa Ganesh wrote: “The majority of truck drivers totally disregard the road signage and other road users. They drive with a maniacal intent to own the road and have no cognisance of road safety. There is no law enforcement visibility that can serve as a deterrent either!”

ALSO READ | Calls for Sanral to be held accountable for N3 accidents

Santosh Singh wrote: “It’s frustrating to say the least because the people in authority and law enforcement officials are getting paid for doing absolutely nothing. The reality is that this situation will simply get even worse.”

Charmaine Pillay wrote: “We commuted last week on that stretch. It is a nightmare daily, no thought process by the construction company on possible accidents. Two vehicles squeezing through alongside each other is not for the faint-hearted mind you, and if there is a breakdown there is nowhere to pull over. I shudder at the thought of an accident … “

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport announced the reopening of the N3 southbound after 3 pm on Thursday.

The Department said it sympathised with all motorists who were stuck for hours due to the road closure and commended the multi-disciplinary team that worked on clearing the road.

The mop-up operation was not an easy one considering the fact that two trucks caught fire upon the impact of the collision, with paraffin spillage on the N3 northbound. The road suffered severely, however, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has immediately activated the contractor who is working on site.

Commenting on the reopening of the road, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, commended all the teams involved in the mop-up operation, adding that the N3 remained fragile due to the massive construction currently taking place.

We wish to commend the hard work of all those involved in attending the scene and the mop-up operation since the morning. We appeal to motorists and truck drivers to exercise extra caution on this section of the road due to the ongoing construction and upgrades. Such closures have a devastating impact to the economy and it can be avoided by observing good driving behaviour.

“There is visible signage on the road and we appeal to everyone to adhere and comply with the signage.”

ALSO READ | Update: Chaos on N3 after six trucks were torched

According to Sanral, due to land, space and constructability constraints, emergency lanes have been reduced during the construction phase, especially where concrete barriers are in place.

Sanral’s eastern region traffic engineer specialist in design and construction, Justice Chauke, said if emergency lanes were to be prioritised, these would have been at the expense of traffic lanes, which would have resulted in some sections of the N3 being reduced to one lane per direction.

“The cost to the economy in lost time and inefficient vehicle use would’ve been exorbitant if this option was implemented. To compensate for the reduced shoulder and lane widths, speed limits through the construction zones have been reduced to 80 km\h,” he said.

Chauke said it was true that most drivers, including trucks, did not adhere to the posted speed limits and other road signs.

“Sanral data suggests that over 80% of the vehicles travelling through the construction zone exceed the posted temporary speed limit. It is also evident that trucks do not adhere to the road signs, in particular the prohibition of trucks overtaking within construction zones,” he said.

Sanral said it continues to engage various enforcement agencies, including National Traffic Police (NTP), SAPS, RTI and municipal traffic police to improve law enforcement efforts through the construction zones, including speed prosecutions, static and moving violations enforcement.

ALSO READ | N3 now open following hours of closure due to truck accident